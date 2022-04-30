Honda City hybrid to go on sale in May
The Honda City hybrid will go on sale from May 4 onwards. It is priced between ₹ 22 lakh and ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Based on the fifth generation City, the e:HEV will only have a single ZX variant with minimal cosmetic changes, besides a blue outline on the Honda logo, the tailgate-mounted e:HEV badge, new fog light garnishes, updated diffuser design on the rear bumper and a boot lid spoiler.
The midsize sedan will also be offered with active safety tech under its Honda Sensing Suite — adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking. It will also get six airbags, an updated 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS), ambient lighting, electric sunroof, connected car tech with Amazon Echo, Google assistant and smartwatch (iOS and Android) integration.
The full-hybrid City e:HEV is powered by an Atkinson Cycle 126hp, 253Nm, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that is mated to two electric motors. The first motor acts as a generator, while the other is for propulsion.
The City e:HEV, which focuses on efficiency, has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 26.5kpl as it prioritises electric-only mode in start/stop traffic conditions. The strong hybrid powertrain will be mated to an eCVT transmission and gets a battery pack that is placed in the boot.
Bookings are underway in full swing for the City hybrid and deliveries are expected to begin by mid-May 2022.
