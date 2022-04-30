Motoring

Honda City hybrid to go on sale in May

The Honda City hybrid will go on sale from May 4 onwards. It is priced between ₹ 22 lakh and ₹ 25 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Based on the fifth generation City, the e:HEV will only have a single ZX variant with minimal cosmetic changes, besides a blue outline on the Honda logo, the tailgate-mounted e:HEV badge, new fog light garnishes, updated diffuser design on the rear bumper and a boot lid spoiler.

The midsize sedan will also be offered with active safety tech under its Honda Sensing Suite — adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking. It will also get six airbags, an updated 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS), ambient lighting, electric sunroof, connected car tech with Amazon Echo, Google assistant and smartwatch (iOS and Android) integration.

The full-hybrid City e:HEV is powered by an Atkinson Cycle 126hp, 253Nm, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that is mated to two electric motors. The first motor acts as a generator, while the other is for propulsion.

The City e:HEV, which focuses on efficiency, has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 26.5kpl as it prioritises electric-only mode in start/stop traffic conditions. The strong hybrid powertrain will be mated to an eCVT transmission and gets a battery pack that is placed in the boot.

Bookings are underway in full swing for the City hybrid and deliveries are expected to begin by mid-May 2022.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2022 12:22:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/honda-city-hybrid-to-go-on-sale-in-may/article65366130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY