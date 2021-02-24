Honda CB350RS launched

Honda has launched the new CB350RS in India at a price of ₹ 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). While based on the H’ness CB350, the CB350RS looks markedly different, which is evident in the shape of the front mudguard, redesigned LED headlamp, side panel, stubby tail section and upswept exhaust. The single piece, flat seat is all-new as well. Another aspect that sets this model apart is the smaller rear wheel and wider tyre.

Features like the switchgear and instrument cluster have been carried over from the standard CB350.

The CB350RS is powered by the same 349cc, single-cylinder engine as the H’ness CB350. Peak power and torque figures remain the same as well - 20.8hp at 5,500rpm and 30Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. The gearbox too is the same 5-speed unit and gets Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and an assist and slipper clutch, as well. The CB350RS also utilises the same cradle frame, telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers as the H'ness CB350. The Nissin brakes are shared as well, with a 310mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the back, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Weighing in at 179kgs, the CB350RS is 2kgs less than the H’ness, while ground clearance has gone up by 2mm to 168mm. Seat height, on the other hand, remains the same at 800mm.