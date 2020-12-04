High Five: The best petrol manual mid-size sedans

While the mid-size sedan may have lost out to compact SUVs and mid-size SUVs in terms of sales, there is still fierce competition in this arena

Today, there are as many as seven petrol-powered mid-size sedans to choose from — Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and two generations of the Honda City. We tell you the best ones to spend your money on:

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Rating: 7/10

Price: ₹8.32-10.09 lakh (ex-Delhi)

The Ciaz is a sensible mid-size sedan for those on a budget. It is spacious and comes with the peace of mind associated with buying a Maruti car. It is easy to drive and fuel-efficient too, thanks to the smooth, if unhurried, mild-hybrid 105hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine. As such, the Ciaz ticks a lot of boxes but the Maruti Suzuki’s mid-size sedan just doesn’t feel special enough.

Volkswagen Vento

Rating: 7/10

Price: ₹8.94-12.08 lakh (ex-India)

The Volkswagen Vento may be an aging mid-size sedan, but it is really quite nice to drive. The Vento’s performance is brisk and the keen handling adds to the experience. Despite its age, its build quality is still reassuringly solid. However, its age is highlighted by the fact that the equipment list on Volkswagen’s mid-size sedan is lacking in comparison to newer rivals.

Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

Rating: 7/10

Price: ₹7.49-11.79 lakh (ex-India)

The Rapid really does live up to its name. It is the most fun-to-drive and the quickest mid-size sedan (0-100kph in 10.02s) courtesy the firecracker 110hp 1.0 turbo-petrol TSI engine. The aggressively priced lower-spec Rapid Rider Plus and Rider variants, in particular, give you the most bang for your buck. Nonetheless, whether you look at the Rapid from the outside or in, there’s no getting away from the fact that the Skoda’s mid-size sedan now feels and looks like an older car.

Hyundai Verna

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹9.03-12.68 lakh (ex-Delhi)

In typical Hyundai fashion, the Verna is feature-rich — when it was introduced, it was the only model in the segment with connected car tech, largest-in-class 8.0-inch touchscreen, a sunroof and digital dials. The Verna still leads the segment on features as the top-spec version comes with ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger and a hands-free boot release function. Thanks to the new (and rather refined) 115hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, the Verna is better to drive than the previous pre-facelift model, especially in the city. However, the lack of rear seat space, even compared to some compact sedans, is quite a downer.

Honda City

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹10.90-13.15 lakh (ex-Delhi)

There’s no doubt the fifth-gen Honda City is pricey, but then you do get the most rounded mid-size sedan for the money. It looks smart, there’s plenty of space inside and the features list is nearly as long as the Verna’s. The all-new City’s 121hp, 1.5-litre DOHC petrol engine is an absolute delight — it is quicker than the older City with the 119hp 1.5-litre SOHC engine and is just 0.18s short of the Rapid in the 0-100kph sprint. The new City’s ride quality is another highlight. It is quite fuel-efficient too in manual form as we managed to get 11.5kpl in the city and 17.7kpl on the highway.