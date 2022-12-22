Hero Xpulse 200T 4V launched in India

December 22, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

Hero has launched the Xpulse 200T 4V in India at ₹1,25,726 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Xpulse 200T 4V now gets the more modern four-valve engine from the Xpulse 200 4V.

The Hero Xpulse 200T 4V uses the same engine as the Xpulse 200 4V and also makes the same peak output figures. The 199.6cc air-and-oil cooled mill makes 19.1hp at 8,500rpm and 17.3Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. These figures endow it with peak output figures that are 0.7hp and 0.2Nm higher than in the Xpulse 200T 2V.

The Xpulse 200T 4V gets a 37mm telescopic fork and a seven-step adjustable monoshock, taking care of suspension duties. Braking duties are handled by a 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, mated to single-channel ABS. Considering that this is a more road-biased version of the Xpulse, the 200T 4V rolls on 17-inch cast-alloy rims at both ends, shod with tubeless rubber sized 100/80-17 (front) and 130/70-R17 (rear).

The design of the Xpulse 200T 4V also differs from the Xpulse 200T 2V in a major way. For starters, it now gets a colour-matched flyscreen up front, an LED headlight that is positioned lower, fork gaiters and a tubular grab rail. It comes in three new colours — Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold. It comes equipped with the same Bluetooth-compatible digital LCD cluster found on the other Xpulse models that can display navigation and notification alerts. Other features include a USB charger, side stand cut off and a gear indicator.

