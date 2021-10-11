Hero Xpulse 200 4V price announced

11 October 2021 10:59 IST

After testing just a few weeks ago, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched. The bike is Hero’s first four-valve motorcycle and is priced at ₹ 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is ₹ 5,000 higher than the Xpulse’s two-valve version.

The 4V is the third iteration of the Xpulse 200 since its debut in 2019. The first one was the BS4 version, followed soon after by the BS6, which brought with it updates like an oil-cooler that helped make it a better-rounded package, with refined engine levels.

The Xpulse 200 4V replaces the simple two-valve OHC (overhead camshaft) setup with a four-valve configuration for the 199.6cc air-cooled engine. Four-valve setups help the engine breathe better at higher RPMs, giving better top-end performance. The four-valve version now makes 19.1hp and 17.35Nm of torque, as compared to the 2V’s figures of 18.1hp and 16.45Nm. The Hero Xpulse 200 4V also uses updated switchgear, which features an integrated starter and kill switch, like in the Xtreme 160R.

Visually, the bike appears similar to the existing Xpulse, with the only differences being the 4V sticker on the tank and the three new dual-tone colour schemes, namely Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid. Hero have also updated the oil cooling system and the LED headlights are now 21% brighter. Other components like the suspension, wheels and tyres remain unchanged.

To recap, the fork is a 37mm telescopic unit that is capable of 190mm of travel, while the monoshock features 10-step pre-load adjustability with 170mm of travel. The Xpulse 200 4V gets the same 21- and 18-inch wheel combo, with 90/90-21 tyres in the front and 120/80-18 at the rear.