Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched

May 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Team Autocar

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been officially launched at ₹1.44 lakh. The Rally edition has now been renamed as the Pro variant, and is priced at ₹1.51 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Many of the changes previously observed have made their way over to the updated motorcycle — a new, redesigned LED headlight that is brighter and a 60mm taller windscreen. There is also new switchgear which looks more premium than before and redesigned larger hand guards that feature a contrasting black element. 

Among the less visible changes are the 200cc oil-cooled engine which is now OBD-2 compliant as well as E20-compatible, while producing the same 19.1hp and 17.35Nm as before. What is new is that the bike now sports three ride modes (road, off-road and rally) for its single-channel ABS. 

Hero has also tweaked the rider’s triangle, with the foot pegs now 35mm lower and 8mm more rear-set than before, which should mean more room for the rider. Finally, the USB charger has been moved to a more convenient location near the cockpit.

The Pro variant features most of the ‘rally kit’ as standard fitment, including long-travel suspension at both ends with increased adjustability, a bench-style seat and handlebar risers.

