Hero to launch Xtreme 160R on June 14

June 07, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Hero is slated to launch the updated Xtreme 160R on June 14, and going by the recent pictures, it seems likely that the bike will receive a couple of mechanical and electronic updates.

The most noticeable addition to the Xtreme 160R is the USD fork, replacing the current bike’s telescopic unit. With this addition, it is likely that the bike’s weight will go up considering that the main frame will undergo some changes.

Given that the test mule also featured an oil-cooler, it might indicate that the Xtreme’s 163cc mill might be undergoing some changes to make it peppier. The current 2-valve 163cc engine is not known to be the most powerful mill in its class, and if Hero can step up its performance, it could also find a home in new models down the line.

All of this will likely result in a price hike of around ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 once the updated Xtreme 160R. The Xtreme 160R has remained largely the same since it was launched three years ago, hence the added features come as a welcome change.