HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hero to launch Xtreme 160R on June 14

June 07, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Team Autocar

Hero is slated to launch the updated Xtreme 160R on June 14, and going by the recent pictures, it seems likely that the bike will receive a couple of mechanical and electronic updates.

The most noticeable addition to the Xtreme 160R is the USD fork, replacing the current bike’s telescopic unit. With this addition, it is likely that the bike’s weight will go up considering that the main frame will undergo some changes.

Given that the test mule also featured an oil-cooler, it might indicate that the Xtreme’s 163cc mill might be undergoing some changes to make it peppier. The current 2-valve 163cc engine is not known to be the most powerful mill in its class, and if Hero can step up its performance, it could also find a home in new models down the line.

All of this will likely result in a price hike of around ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 once the updated Xtreme 160R. The Xtreme 160R has remained largely the same since it was launched three years ago, hence the added features come as a welcome change.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.