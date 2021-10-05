Hero teases XPulse 200 4V ahead of launch

05 October 2021 09:52 IST

Hero has released a teaser of the XPulse 200 4V, its first four-valve motorcycle, ahead of its launch. This will be the third iteration of the Xpulse 200 since its debut in 2019. The first one was the BS4 version, followed soon after by the BS6 model, which brought with it updates like an oil-cooler that made it a more well-rounded package.

The upcoming Xpulse 200 4V is expected to improve things further. It aims to replace the simple two-valve OHC set-up for its 199.6cc air-cooled engine with a four-valve configuration. As a rule of thumb, a four-valve set-up helps the engine breathe better at higher rpms, giving better top-end performance. This is what Hero is aiming for without sacrificing the strong bottom-end performance that is necessary for off-roading. The four-valve version could improve upon the older model’s power figures of 18.1hp and 16.45Nm.

Visually, the bike appears similar to the existing Xpulse with the only differences being the 4V sticker on the tank and the blue and white dual tone colour scheme.

Advertising

Advertising