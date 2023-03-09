ADVERTISEMENT

Hero Super Splendor XTEC makes it debut

March 09, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

The Super Splendor XTEC gets a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that displays incoming calls and SMS alerts as well as the phone’s battery level

Team Autocar

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Super Splendor XTEC at a starting price of ₹83,368 for the drum brake variant and ₹87,268 for the disc brake-equipped variant, and has commenced bookings as well.

The Super Splendor XTEC gets a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that displays incoming calls and SMS alerts as well as the phone’s battery level. In addition, there is a real time fuel efficiency indicator for those looking to keep a close eye on fuel consumption. Hero claims the bike delivers 68kpl. The Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 10.84hp at 7,500rpm and 10.6Nm at 6,000rpm.

Visually, the Super Splendor XTEC gets a few tweaks in the form of a new LED headlight, visor, dual-tone stripes and rim tapes. The bike is available in three colours — Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Axis Grey.

