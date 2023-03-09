Hero Super Splendor XTEC makes it debut

March 09, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Super Splendor XTEC at a starting price of ₹83,368 for the drum brake variant and ₹87,268 for the disc brake-equipped variant, and has commenced bookings as well.

The Super Splendor XTEC gets a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that displays incoming calls and SMS alerts as well as the phone’s battery level. In addition, there is a real time fuel efficiency indicator for those looking to keep a close eye on fuel consumption. Hero claims the bike delivers 68kpl. The Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 10.84hp at 7,500rpm and 10.6Nm at 6,000rpm.

Visually, the Super Splendor XTEC gets a few tweaks in the form of a new LED headlight, visor, dual-tone stripes and rim tapes. The bike is available in three colours — Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Axis Grey.