Hero MotoCorp to use Ather’s fast charging network

Hero MotoCorp recently launched its debut electric scooter — the Vida V1 — compatible with Ather’s nationwide public fast-charging network. Hero is a major stakeholder in the latter, and down the line, Ather e-scooters will be able to use Hero’s network as well. This is possible because both brands use Ather’s open-sourced connector design.

Hero MotoCorp has ensured that its first electric product, the Vida V1 e-scooter, hits the ground running. Not only does the electric scooter have removable batteries and fast-charging capabilities, it can also make full use of Ather’s nationwide DC fast-charging network, which has 350 operational stations. No other electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the country has its fast-charging network up and running except for Ather Energy.

Hero also has plans to set up its own widespread fast-charging network which will be compatible with all Ather products in the future. Both variants of the Vida V1 electric scooter have a fast-charging capability at the rate of 1.2km/min (slightly lower than the Ather’s 1.5km/min), which enables them to charge from 0-80 % in less than 65 minutes (claimed).

Further, Hero has also tied up with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to set up charging stations all across India. Coupled with Hero’s plans to export its Vida V1 e-scooter to European markets, Hero has big plans afoot for the EV space.