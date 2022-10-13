Hero MotoCorp to use Ather’s fast charging network

Team Autocar
October 13, 2022 16:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Hero MotoCorp recently launched its debut electric scooter — the Vida V1 — compatible with Ather’s nationwide public fast-charging network. Hero is a major stakeholder in the latter, and down the line, Ather e-scooters will be able to use Hero’s network as well. This is possible because both brands use Ather’s open-sourced connector design.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hero MotoCorp has ensured that its first electric product, the Vida V1 e-scooter, hits the ground running. Not only does the electric scooter have removable batteries and fast-charging capabilities, it can also make full use of Ather’s nationwide DC fast-charging network, which has 350 operational stations. No other electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the country has its fast-charging network up and running except for Ather Energy. 

Hero also has plans to set up its own widespread fast-charging network which will be compatible with all Ather products in the future. Both variants of the Vida V1 electric scooter have a fast-charging capability at the rate of 1.2km/min (slightly lower than the Ather’s 1.5km/min), which enables them to charge from 0-80 % in less than 65 minutes (claimed). 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Further, Hero has also tied up with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to set up charging stations all across India. Coupled with Hero’s plans to export its Vida V1 e-scooter to European markets, Hero has big plans afoot for the EV space.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app