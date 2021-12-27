Hero MotoCorp to hike scooter, bike prices in January

27 December 2021 17:15 IST

Come January 4, 2022, Hero MotoCorp will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters. , as per its latest announcement.

Hero MotoCorp becomes the third two-wheeler company to announce a price hike after Ducati and Kawasaki. Like Ducati, Hero cited the steadily increasing rates of commodities for the price revision.

While Hero has not specified the exact increase, it has said price revision will be up to ₹2,000. The company has also mentioned that the exact increase will also depend on the model and the market.

Advertising

Advertising

In other news, Hero recently filed trademarks pertaining to the name ‘Vida’, which is likely to be the sub-brand under which it will sell its electric two-wheelers. The company is readying, an electric scooter, for launch by March, and has also struck an agreement with Gogoro, a Taiwanese company, for battery swapping technology.