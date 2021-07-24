Motoring

Hero Maestro Edge 125 now available

Hero has launched the updated Maestro Edge 125 in India starting at ₹72,250. The disc brake equipped version is priced at ₹76,500, while the top-spec, connected variant will set you back by ₹79,750.

In terms of cosmetic updates, the Maestro Edge gets a sharper-looking front end. The highlight, however, is the new LED projector headlamp, a segment-first feature. Other design elements include smoked effect on the turn indicators and new colours. The connected variant gets two prismatic colours — Prismatic Yellow and Prismatic Purple.

In terms of equipment, the scooter also gets a full-digital instrument cluster. It features Bluetooth connectivity and can be paired with your smartphone to carry out various functions like turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts and missed-call alerts. The Hero Connect App also features scooter topple alert, Find My Parking, theft alert, trip analysis and vehicle tracking.

The scooter is powered by a 124.6cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 9hp at 7,000rpm and 10.4Nm at 5,500rpm.

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 is available across all Hero dealerships in the country and bookings for the model have commenced.

