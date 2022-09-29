Hero launches Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0

Team Autocar
September 29, 2022 12:12 IST

Hero has launched the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0. It gets Hero Connect tech, which enables you to pair your mobile to the bike via Bluetooth. The Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 also gets a new black paint scheme with red accents. 

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 comes equipped with Hero Connect, allowing you to trace the live location of the bike as well as receive an alert once it crosses a pre-set speed limit. The Stealth Edition also comes draped in black livery, with red accents on the fork bottoms, monoshock, engine head, pillion footrest hangers and rear grab rails. It is also equipped with knuckle guards, which are not available on other Xtreme models. This new colourway does look striking, although the knuckle guards do not go with the overall silhouette of the bike. 

The Stealth Edition is mechanically identical to the regular Xtreme 160R, powered by a 163cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 15.2hp and 14Nm of torque. Suspending the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition is a 37mm telescopic fork and a seven-step preload adjustable monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 276mm petal disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear, with single-channel ABS. The Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 comes shod with a 100/80-17 tyre at the front and a 130/70-R17 tyre at the rear. It has a 12-litre tank and fully fuelled, it weighs 139.5kg.

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 is priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it ₹7,000 more expensive than the earlier Stealth Edition and ₹9,000 dearer than the dual disc variant of the Xtreme 160R. Rivals include bikes such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha FZ-FI. 

