Hero launches new Pleasure Plus Xtec

Hero launched a new Pleasure Plus Xtec variant priced at ₹69,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Xtec sits atop the Pleasure Plus range, which also comprises the LX (₹61,900), VX (Rs 64,200) and ZX (₹ 66,400) variants.

The Pleasure Plus Xtec gets some additional features over the lower variants. The scooter gets a digi-analogue instrument cluster that features Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts. Other features include a side-stand cut off function and Hero’s start-stop tech called i3S. This version of the scooter also gets an LED headlight that is said to have 25% “more light intensity” and a unique yellow paint scheme.

It also shares cosmetic elements like the chrome treatment on mirrors, exhaust, backrest and fender with the ZX (Platinum) variant.

The Pleasure Plus Xtec does not get any mechanical updates and carries on with the 8hp, 8.7Nm, 110cc, single-cylinder engine.