Hero launches new Glamour Xtec

Hero has launched a new Glamour Xtec with prices starting from ₹78,900 for the drum variant and going up to ₹83,500 for the disc variant. Essentially a new variant of its Glamour 125cc commuter motorcycle, the Xtec gets some additional features, including some that are first-in-segment.

The most notable change from the standard Glamour is a new fully-digital instrument cluster. The unit features Bluetooth connectivity and also displays call and SMS alerts from a paired smartphone, as well as turn-by-turn navigation, facilitated by Google Maps.

The new Glamour Xtec also features an LED headlight, which Hero claims is 34% brighter than the halogen unit employed on the standard Glamour. Other new features include a side-stand engine cut-off function, and a roll-over sensor that kills the engine if the bike falls over.

Mechanically, the Xtec remains unchanged from the regular Glamour, which means that it gets a 124.7cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 10.87hp and 10.6Nm. It also features Hero’s i3S engine stop-start system to aid fuel efficiency.

(Prices ex-showroom, Delhi)


