Hero introduces eSHOP online retail platform

Hero Moto Corp has launched its online retail platform, eSHOP. The new platform is integrated into the company’s website and will guide customers through the purchase process, which includes making a selection, buying the vehicle and taking delivery.

As with other online retail platforms from vehicle manufacturers, customers can select the model, variant and colour of their choice, along with being allowed to select the dealership as well. Following their selection, customers will be contacted by a sales assistant from the selected dealership.

The online portal also offers services like the latest on-road prices, dealer inventory status, online document submission, finance options, sales order preview, VIN allocation, and more. Customers get the option to have their motorcycle or scooter delivered to their homes as well.

During delivery, the signed documents required by the RTO will be collected from the customer. Hero is also allowing customers to pre-book their service appointments at their nearest workshop. This will reduce the amount of time spent at the workshop by customers during vehicle pick-up and drop.