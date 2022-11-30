Hero hikes bike prices

November 30, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

Team Autocar

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will increase the prices of all its two-wheelers from December. Depending on the model, the prices will be hiked by up to ₹1,500.

Niranjan Gupta, CFO, Hero MotoCorp, says the prices were being raised due to the impact of inflation and the increase in cost of commodities. That said, the company is working on finance schemes that will help the customer manage the rise in the prices of its two-wheelers. Gupta also stated that Hero MotoCorp has initiated an ‘accelerated savings programme’ that will enable the company to offset any further rise in costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

It must be noted that the price hike in December will be Hero MotoCorp’s fifth in the year to date. Including previous hikes this year (on January 4, April 5, July 1 and September 22), the cumulative increase comes up to ₹9,500 on the company’s range of motorcycles and scooters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US