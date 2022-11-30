  1. EPaper
Hero hikes bike prices

November 30, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

Team Autocar

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will increase the prices of all its two-wheelers from December. Depending on the model, the prices will be hiked by up to ₹1,500.

Niranjan Gupta, CFO, Hero MotoCorp, says the prices were being raised due to the impact of inflation and the increase in cost of commodities. That said, the company is working on finance schemes that will help the customer manage the rise in the prices of its two-wheelers. Gupta also stated that Hero MotoCorp has initiated an ‘accelerated savings programme’ that will enable the company to offset any further rise in costs.

It must be noted that the price hike in December will be Hero MotoCorp’s fifth in the year to date. Including previous hikes this year (on January 4, April 5, July 1 and September 22), the cumulative increase comes up to ₹9,500 on the company’s range of motorcycles and scooters.

