Hero Glamour: powered with a new engine and an all-new frame

09 September 2020 18:17 IST

The bike comes in two variants — one with a drum brake at the front and the other with a disc brake

The new Glamour is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox making it Hero’s first model in the 5-speed, 125cc segment.

While the engine displaces an identical 124.7cc as the previous model, the single-cylinder unit is new. The old Glamour had the first fuel-injected engine in the 125cc segment, so it is no surprise that this one comes with the tech as well. It has a 5-speed gearbox, which replaces the 4-speed unit on the older bike. Interestingly, this combination resulted in a 0-60kph time that was only a few milliseconds quicker than the smaller engine and a 4-speed gearbox on the new Passion Pro.

Hero has equipped the Glamour with its ‘i3S’ start-stop system and an ‘Auto Sail’ feature. The start-stop system works by cranking the engine when you pull in the clutch while in neutral, but it won’t work while in gear. This can get annoying since a lot of us tend to engage with the first gear while we start the bike. The ‘Auto Sail’ system is designed to help the bike creep forward at a steady speed in traffic.

On the highway, we found the Glamour’s engine well-balanced even at higher speeds. Holding 80-85kph was not a problem and although the engine is not as smooth as the Honda SP 125’s, it is quite refined nonetheless.

In terms of efficiency, it was quite impressive, returning 62.56kpl in the city and 74.6kpl on the highway.

Specifications Engine 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled

Power 10.7hp at 7500rpm

Torque 10.6Nm at 6000rpm

Gearbox 5-speed

Wheelbase 1273mm

Kerb weight 122kg (drum) / 123kg (disc)

Seat height 793mm

Fuel capacity 10 litres

Front suspension Telescopic fork

Rear suspension Twin shock absorbers

Front brake 240mm disc / 130mm drum

Rear brake 130mm drum

The new engine is paired with an all-new frame that is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. At the launch event, Hero mentioned that the new Glamour offered 14% more travel at the front and 10% more at the rear.

Out on the road, the rear felt tauter than the front, and while by no means is it uncomfortable; it is not a luxurious ride either.

Ground clearance, too, has increased to 180mm and it gets a wide 100/80-17 section rear tyre that results in better stability.

Hero is offering the Glamour in two variants — one with a drum brake at the front and the other with a disc brake, while a drum brake at the rear is standard. Our test bike came equipped with a disc brake at the front, and on our braking tests, it came to a halt from 60kph in 19.49m, which is acceptable, but not great.

The Glamour looks a lot like the bike it replaced, but Hero has also made some tweaks to the body panels. It retains its dual-tone colour scheme and chequered flag graphics, but it looks noticeably more premium now. Also new are a brighter, differently-styled headlight and a tail-light that features an H-shaped design.

The digi-analogue instrument cluster on the Glamour features a layout that looks similar to the one on the older motorcycle but sports a couple of changes. First, the backlight is now a deep blue instead of the bright orange on the older model. Second, the console now displays real-time fuel efficiency.

The bikes are priced at ₹69,750 and ₹73,250, respectively. The Glamour costs around ₹1,500 less than the Pulsar 125 and a little over ₹4,000 less than the Honda SP 125.

For not a lot extra, Hero is giving you more refinement and features, in addition to all that the Glamour previously had to offer, which makes it a pretty good deal.