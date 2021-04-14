Here’s the updated version of KTM’s Duke 125

14 April 2021 11:28 IST

With tweaks in its sharp tank extensions, updated subframe and more, the vehicle goes beyond mere styling

KTM has finally gone ahead and unified the styling on its entire Duke range in India. With this update, KTM has brought the 390’s styling to the 125. However, this revision for the 125 is not purely cosmetic.

Its sharp tank extensions and rear end contribute to the aggressive stance. While the 125 Duke misses out on the split-LED headlight found on higher-capacity Dukes, the halogen unit is in a similar shape. Another change this update brings is a new fuel tank that is styled to work with the more aggressive design.

As with body panels, the tank is also shared with the higher-capacity Dukes, which means it can now hold 2.5 litres of additional fuel (13.5 litres). Another big change the new 125 Duke gets is the updated trellis frame that features a bolt-on subframe. This allows for only part of the subframe to be replaced if it gets damaged in an accident, significantly lowering repair costs.

The updated subframe also allows for a more spacious seating setup than before. This is the same setup as the higher-capacity Dukes, and it is proven to be noticeably more comfortable. While there are a lot more similarities to the 390 Duke, the 125 variant misses out on adjustable levers and bar-end weights. Like the 200 and 250, the 125 also carries forward the LCD dash.

What also remains the same as before are the power and torque numbers. It meets the stricter emission standards while putting out 14.5hp and 12Nm of torque. This might make it the most powerful 125cc bike on sale in the country, but it is also the heaviest. At 159kg, it weighs a substantial 11kg more than the previous-gen model, reducing the power-to-weight ratio from 97.9hp/ tonne to 91.2hp/tonne.

Ride to the limit

That has an effect on the performance and — with a 0-100kph time of 21.3sec — the new 125’s acceleration is noticeably slower than the bike it replaces. Despite this, it still feels decently peppy and fun in the city and it is only when the roads open up that you notice the deficit. The bike energetically revs through each of its six gears, but the speedo climbs significantly slower than the tacho. The little engine on this Duke has to be worked hard and there are times it will refuse to build speed without a downshift or two.

As a result, carrying momentum is vital and, luckily, that is something this chassis is more than qualified to do. The 125 Duke also gets the 43mm USD fork and monoshock, 150-section rear tyre, and a 300mm disc brake up front. What this means is that you can literally ride the 125 Duke to its limit with absolutely no stress.

Like the other Dukes, the suspension is quite firm but not uncomfortable and it offers impressive feedback. The wide MRFs are more than adequate on this motorcycle and are nothing but confidence inspiring. There is more than enough braking power on tap, and you do get single-channel ABS, but at this price you would expect a dual-channel system.

To conclude, it looks much better and is slightly better equipped, but it is also significantly heavier and more expensive. At ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it costs around ₹8,000 more than the previous-gen model — a hike that is justified given the major changes and switch to BS6.

However, it is not always value that buyers are after; for someone who simply wants to own a KTM, the 125 remains a good choice.