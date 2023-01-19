Here is the facelifted BMW X7

January 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

BMW has launched the facelifted X7 in India, with prices starting from ₹1.22 crore for the xDrive40i petrol and going up to ₹1.25 crore for the xDrive40d diesel version. Both versions get the M Sport package as standard. As the only three-row luxury SUV offering from BMW, the X7 facelift now gets a reprofiled front end, offers more power from its updated engines and features a revised cabin as well.

BMW is offering updated versions of the 3.0-litre, inline-six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines for the X7 xDrive40i and xDrive40d, respectively. Thanks to the 48V mild-hybrid system, the new petrol engine produces an extra 41hp and 70Nm over the outgoing one, for a total output of 381hp and 520Nm. With this petrol engine, the luxury SUV can accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 5.8 seconds.

Meanwhile, the diesel engine, on the facelifted X7 xDrive40d with mild-hybrid tech, now produces 340hp and 700Nm, which is 75hp and 80Nm more than the outgoing model. The diesel version of the SUV can accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 5.9 seconds. BMW has paired both the engines to an 8-speed automatic transmission. With the xDrive all-wheel drive system, the facelifted X7 also gets adaptive air suspension and electronically controlled dampers as standard.

The facelifted X7 now sports a reworked front end that includes a split-LED headlight set-up and a cascade lighting element integrated within the kidney grille. This new design philosophy can also be seen on the new electric i7 sedan and 7 Series. Other exterior highlights of the facelifted X7 include the LED DRLs near the bonnet line, silver trim on the front and rear bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels as standard and the chrome strip that connects the reprofiled LED tail-lights.

It also gets a reworked instrument cluster with slim air vents and a new selector lever. Additionally, the X7 facelift gets BMW’s latest curved infotainment screen, previously seen on the iX, facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine and i4, which comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running the latest iDrive 8 software.

The luxury SUV also gets a 14-colour ambient light bar, four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, ventilated and heated front seats, a voice assistant system and updated ADAS tech.

ADVERTISEMENT