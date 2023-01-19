HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here is the facelifted BMW X7

January 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Team Autocar
Drive BMW X7- Shapur Kotwal/ Autocar India

Drive BMW X7- Shapur Kotwal/ Autocar India | Photo Credit: UWE FISCHER

BMW has launched the facelifted X7 in India, with prices starting from ₹1.22 crore for the xDrive40i petrol and going up to ₹1.25 crore for the xDrive40d diesel version. Both versions get the M Sport package as standard. As the only three-row luxury SUV offering from BMW, the X7 facelift now gets a reprofiled front end, offers more power from its updated engines and features a revised cabin as well. 

BMW is offering updated versions of the 3.0-litre, inline-six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines for the X7 xDrive40i and xDrive40d, respectively. Thanks to the 48V mild-hybrid system, the new petrol engine produces an extra 41hp and 70Nm over the outgoing one, for a total output of 381hp and 520Nm. With this petrol engine, the luxury SUV can accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 5.8 seconds.

Meanwhile, the diesel engine, on the facelifted X7 xDrive40d with mild-hybrid tech, now produces 340hp and 700Nm, which is 75hp and 80Nm more than the outgoing model. The diesel version of the SUV can accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 5.9 seconds. BMW has paired both the engines to an 8-speed automatic transmission. With the xDrive all-wheel drive system, the facelifted X7 also gets adaptive air suspension and electronically controlled dampers as standard.

The facelifted X7 now sports a reworked front end that includes a split-LED headlight set-up and a cascade lighting element integrated within the kidney grille. This new design philosophy can also be seen on the new electric i7 sedan and 7 Series. Other exterior highlights of the facelifted X7 include the LED DRLs near the bonnet line, silver trim on the front and rear bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels as standard and the chrome strip that connects the reprofiled LED tail-lights.

It also gets a reworked instrument cluster with slim air vents and a new selector lever. Additionally, the X7 facelift gets BMW’s latest curved infotainment screen, previously seen on the iX, facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine and i4, which comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running the latest iDrive 8 software.

The luxury SUV also gets a 14-colour ambient light bar, four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, ventilated and heated front seats, a voice assistant system and updated ADAS tech. 

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.