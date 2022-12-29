Here comes the Toyota’s Innova Hycross

December 29, 2022 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Toyota has announced the price of the much-awaited Innova Hycross. The price for the MPV starts at ₹18.30 lakh for the base petrol variant and goes all the way up to ₹28.97 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, India) for the top-end strong hybrid variant. Bookings for the Innova Hycross are already underway for a token amount of ₹50,000, and it will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta.

For the new Innova, Toyota has adopted a more SUV-like appearance with a large, upright grille, a high bonnet line and body cladding all around. The hexagonal grille gets chrome surrounds below and is flanked by wraparound LED headlamps. The bumpers feature matte silver inserts and massive horizontal Daytime Running Lamps that double up as turn indicators.

While the front looks like an SUV, the profile features a distinct MPV silhouette. Like the Crysta, the Hycross too gets a large glasshouse, promising good visibility for all three rows. At the rear, it gets a roof-mounted spoiler, chunky LED tail-lights and a blacked-out rear bumper.

While the height and the ground clearance are similar to Crysta, the Hycross is 20mm longer and 20mm wider, with a wheelbase that is 100mm more than the Crysta.

The Hycross marks a complete departure from the Crysta, featuring a multi-layered dashboard with horizontal lines. What stands out is the large 10.1-inch floating touchscreen, which flows down to the rectangular AC vents and stack of HVAC controls.

The dashboard features soft-touch leather and metallic decorations, with the gear lever mounted on the dashboard. The higher variants of the MPV get a dual-tone brown and black interior theme with Dark Chestnut leather seat upholstery, while lower variants get black fabric upholstery.

Toyota is offering the Hycross with a total of five variants — G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O). The new Innova Hycross debuts Toyota’s ADAS tech called Toyota Safety Sense with features such as lane keep assist, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert and a pre-collision system.

It gets the seating configuration of a 7- or 8-seat layout. The 7-seater gets two captain’s chairs with a segment-first ottoman function for the middle row. The 8-seat layout, comes with bench seats for both second and third rows. Toyota is providing three-point seat belts for all passengers.

The Innova Hycross gets petrol and strong-hybrid powertrain options, but no diesel. The strong-hybrid powertrain is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit, which uses an Atkinson or Miller cycle to aid fuel efficiency. The Hybrid powertrain produces a combined output of 184hp and comes mated to an e-Drive transmission.

The non-hybrid version of the same 1,987cc engine makes 172hp and 205Nm and is paired to a CVT gearbox. Both configurations of the Innova Hycross are front-wheel drive only and do not get a manual transmission option. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 23.24kpl for the hybrid, while the naturally aspirated version gets a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 16.13kpl.

It must also be noted that only the base G and GX trims can be had with the non-hybrid powertrain, while the higher VX, ZX and ZX (O) trims are only available with strong hybrids.

Toyota is offering a warranty of three years or 1,00,000km, which can be extended to five years or 2,20,000km. The carmaker is also offering a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000km on the hybrid’s battery.

