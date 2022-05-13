Here comes the Tata Nexon EV Max

Tata Motors launches the Nexon EV Max in India, prices of which start at ₹ 17.74 lakh for the XZ+ variant and goes up to ₹ 19.24 lakh for the top-spec Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. The Nexon EV Max offers an ARAI-certified range of 437km, thanks to its larger 40.5kWh battery pack. Apart from the longer range, the Nexon EV Max gets additional features over the standard Nexon EV.

The larger battery pack is about 10kWh more than the standard model. It enables the Nexon EV Max to have an ARAI claimed range of 437km, which is 125km more than the Nexon EV. As far as outputs go, the Nexon EV Max gets a 143hp motor that delivers 250Nm of torque, which is 14hp and 5Nm more than the Nexon EV. The carmaker is promising a 0-100kph time of under 9sec for the electric SUV.

Tata Motors is also offering two charging options — a 3.3kW AC charger that is provided standard with the SUV and a more powerful 7.2kW AC charger. The Nexon EV Max takes around 15 to 16 hours to fully charge with the 3.3kW AC charger, while the 7.2kW AC version takes around five to six hours. Tata Motors claims a charging time of 56 minutes from 0-80 percent via a conventional 50kW DC fast charger.

The Nexon EV Max is available in two variants — XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Nexon EV Max gets an illuminated gear knob with a park mode, electronic parking brake, air purifier, cooled seats, and safety features like ESP and hill-hold assist. It also gets a unique beige interior theme that will not be available on the standard model. Coming to the exterior, it gets dual-tone colour as standard and is also offered with an exclusive Intensi-teal paint shade option.