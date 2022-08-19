Here comes the Honda Activa Premium edition

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launches the Activa Premium at ₹75,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it dearer by ₹3,000 than the standard Activa 6G and ₹1,000 more than the DLX variant of the Activa 6G.

The Activa Premium gets a substantial number of cosmetic touches that differentiates it from the standard Activa 6G. These include three exclusive colours with a gold finish to a number of parts that are either bare metal or have a chrome finish on the standard Activa 6G. This finish is present on the wheels, logos and the front apron’s embellishments. Additional changes include a brown finish on the seat and plastic cladding on the inner body compared to the black on the standard Activa 6G.

The Activa Premium edition remains mechanically unchanged as it continues to be powered by the 109.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine making 7.7hp and 8.9Nm, mated to a CVT gearbox. It also features a silent electric starter with an old-school kick-starter as standard. The Activa Premium runs on the same pair of steel wheels found on the standard Activa 6G, shod with a 90/90-12 front tyre and a 90/100-10 rear, both of which are tubeless. Its braking hardware, too, continues to be the same, with a 130mm drum brake both at the front and rear. The underbone frame, the telescopic fork and three-step adjustable hydraulic shocks are also carried over from the Activa 6G.