Here comes the Ducati Urban Motard

The Urban Motard enters the 800cc Ducati Scrambler line-up, joining the Icon, Icon Dark, Nightshift and Desert Sled versions. Ducati has priced this version at ₹ 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India), making it over ₹ 3 lakh more expensive than the Icon Dark and the Desert Sled, which features higher-spec hardware than the rest of the Scrambler line-up.

Visually, the first giveaway is the high beak-style front mudguard reminiscent of the manic Hypermotard. The bespoke paint scheme for this model, which Ducati calls ‘Star White Silk and Red GP ‘19’ and features some graffiti inlays, is another Urban Motard hallmark.

Ergonomic changes come in the form of a new lower-set aluminium handlebar. The Urban Motard also differs from the rest of its 800cc Scrambler siblings in that it is the only one to run on 17-inch wheels at both ends. Like the Nightshift version, these are wire-spoke wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres, in 120/70-R17 and 180/55-R17 sizes.

While the engine itself is mechanically identical to other 800cc Scramblers, it does get black engine heads with brushed fins and machined aluminium belt covers for some added visual flair.

Mechanically, nearly every component on the Urban Motard is the same as other 800cc Scramblers. The air-cooled, 803cc, L-twin engine makes 73hp at 8,250rpm and 66.2 Nm of torque at 5,750rpm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox paired via a slipper-clutch.

The trellis frame is the same, and continues with the 41mm upside-down Kayaba fork and preload-adjustable rear monoshock as the Icon and Nightshift variants. Another hardware component that sees no change is the braking system, which features a 330mm disc at the front bitten by a radially-mounted Brembo caliper, and a 245mm rear disc, along with cornering ABS from Bosch as standard.

In terms of features, it gets a USB charging port under the seat and with the optional Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), you can pair your smartphone to the dash. As is the norm with the Scrambler line of bikes, it gets a circular LED Daytime Running Lamp and a halogen headlamp, with LED tail-lights and indicators.

The Urban Motard variant of the Scrambler family carries a rather hefty price tag of ₹ 11.49 lakh, making it the most expensive of the 800cc Scramblers sold in India today. Considering that the only differences over the base-spec Icon Dark are some visual changes, wire-spoke wheels and minor ergonomic tweaks, the price premium is quite hard to digest.