Here comes the Benelli TRK 251

Benelli has launched its quarter-litre adventure tourer, the TRK 251, at ₹ 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In the BS4 era, Benelli offered a number of 250cc models, but ever since the BS6 emission norms kicked in, the company’s smallest bike for the Indian market has been the 374cc Imperiale 400. Now, the quarter-litre offerings are making a comeback, beginning with the TRK 251 adventure.

It is powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder 249cc engine, the same motor in the Leoncino 250 that was previously offered in India. Output figures stand at 25.8hp and 21.1Nm, which is slightly lower than its direct rival, the KTM 250 Adventure, which offers 29.9hp and 24Nm. The Austrian is also more affordable at ₹ 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Holding the little TRK together is a steel trellis frame, suspended on a USD fork and monoshock. While it is marketed as an adventure tourer, its ground clearance stands at only 170mm, which is similar to a Yamaha R15 V4. What will help it tour is its large 18-litre fuel tank, which when combined with the 250cc motor, should offer tremendous range.

With 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, the TRK’s road-focus is clear and it rolls on very street-oriented Metzeler Sportec tyres. On the features front, it gets an LED headlight, fully digital instrumentation and dual-channel ABS.