Here comes Simple Energy One

May 24, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Simple Energy, the much talked-about Bengaluru-based startup, launches the production-spec version of its One electric scooter with prices ranging from ₹1.45 lakh to ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The Simple One has a 5kWh lithium-ion battery that is rated for a claimed IDC range of 212km (with 6 percent SOC left). This is split into two packs, one fixed and one removable. This battery powers a permanent magnet motor that is rated for a claimed 8.5kW of peak power (4.5kW continuous) and 72Nm of torque. This helps the One manage the sprint from 0 to 40kph in 2.77s and onward to a top speed of 105kph (claimed numbers).

Simple Energy claims that the battery can be charged from 0 to 80% in five hours and 54 minutes, using the portable and home chargers. With a fast charger, the scooter can be charged at the rate of 1.5km/min up to 80% although the fast-charging network is still being set up. The network will be operational from August of this year.

At 134kg, the Simple One is quite comfortably the heaviest mainstream e-scooter on sale in India. At 1,335mm, the One’s wheelbase is 40mm longer than that of an Ather 450X. It has a tubular steel chassis, suspended by a telescopic fork/monoshock setup and runs on 12-inch wheels at both ends shod with 90-section rubber. Braking duties are handled by a 200mm disc at the front and a 190mm unit at the rear.

The Simple One has a 7-inch TFT dash that can be paired to your phone via Bluetooth and you can control your navigation as well as music on it as well. The software can be updated via over the air (OTA) updates. The One has four riding modes — Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic. It gets all-LED lighting and a boot light. Boot capacity at 30 litres, while not segment-leading, is on the larger end of the spectrum.

The Simple One can be had in four single-tone colours — black, red, blue and white — as well as two dual-tone colours, white and black, with red alloy wheels and highlights. The dual-tone colours also cost ₹5,000 more than the single-tone paint options, at ₹1.50 lakh.

At ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the Simple One is one of the more expensive Indian e-scooters currently on sale. Over and above this, the faster 750W charger will set you back by an additional ₹13,000 and will be available from September.

With rivals the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube S, Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1 Pro, the Simple One has its work cut out for it. Deliveries will begin on June 6, in Bengaluru, with other cities to follow soon. The company claims it targets setting up ‘140 to 150’ showrooms in India over the next eight to 10 months.