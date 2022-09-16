Here come two new bikes from Keeway

Keeway India has launched the K300 N naked bike and the K300 R sportbike in India. The K300 N is priced between ₹2.65 lakh and ₹2.85 lakh, while the K300 R is priced between ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.20 lakh. Both bikes are based on the same platform and share nearly all their underpinnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powering the K300 N and the K300 R is a 292.4cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine making 27.5hp at 8,750rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, and nestling these engines is a trellis frame. Both bikes feature a 6-speed gearbox mated to a slipper clutch.

As far as the chassis is concerned, both bikes have a steel trellis frame, suspended by a 37mm fork and a monoshock.

Braking duties are handled by a 4-piston caliper biting down on a 292mm disc at the front and a single-piston caliper biting down on a 220mm disc at the rear, with ABS as standard. Tyre sizes are similar to what is found in this segment with cast alloy rims shod with a 110/70-17 tyre up front and a 140/60-17 tyre at the rear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K300 N has a relatively higher seat height of 795mm compared to the 780mm on the K300 R, although neither of these bikes are particularly tall. The K300 N tips the scales at a svelte 151kg compared to the relatively heavier fully-faired K300 R, which comes in at 165kg.

Fuel capacity stands at 12.5 litres on the K300 N and 12 litres for the K300 R, which is in the same ballpark as its chief rivals. While the 150mm of ground clearance on the K300 N should be adequate, the K300 R has a rather worrying 135mm, making it one of the lowest in the segment.

The K300 N has a typical sporty naked bike styling with angular panels and an aggressive stance, while the K300 R has typical sportbike styling with a fully-faired design and clip-on handlebars. Both bikes feature a neat underslung exhaust, all-LED lighting and a digital display. The K300 N and the K300 R can both be had in a choice of three colours — white, red and black. The K300 N has a matte finish to it, while the K300 R has a glossy finish.

While the K300 R looks similar to the CF Moto 300SR in international markets, a look at CFMoto’s international website reveals Keeway bikes have the same specifications and design elements, which suggests Keeways may be rebadged CFMoto motorcycles.

The K300 N and K300 R’s prices vary depending on the colour, and they are positioned squarely against the BMW G 310 R, the recently launched G 310 RR sportbike as well as the Honda CB300R. However, in terms of engine output, they rival bikes like the Honda CB300F and the significantly cheaper Suzuki Gixxer 250 and its faired sibling, the SF 250.