Heads up for headlights

02 July 2021 13:55 IST

I am looking at buying either the BMW X1 xLine or the Skoda Superb. I would like to know the resale value after 18-24 months for both cars. Which one is better?

Bhushan, Mumbai

Whilst the BMW is a more prestigious badge and can be a bit more fun to drive, especially on narrow roads, the Superb offers a lot more for the money. It is more spacious, has interiors that match the X1’s quality andis enjoyable to drive too.

The stock projector headlights on the Mahindra XUV500 are nice, but I am not comfortable during night drives. I wanted suggestions for upgrading the headlights to HID and fog lamps with LED.

ADV Viral Shukla, Mumbai

While there are several options available for the XUV, we recommend upgrading to HIDs from a Mumbai-based brand known as DHC India. It offers 55W, 5,000K HIDs, which have received good feedback after being installed in the low-beam projector setup of the XUV500.

With regards to the fog lamps, you could opt for 6,500K H11 LEDs from ‘Night Eye’. It would be a plug-and-play solution for an enhanced light output, and will also complement the main beams to offer good overall illumination.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in