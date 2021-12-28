Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire sub-brand to go public

Harley Davidson has announced that its LiveWire all-electric sub-brand will go public, and partner with sustainability-focused special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corporation (ABIC). The company will be making a further $100 million investment into the brand with Taiwanese manufacturer Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd (KYMCO) set to make an equal investment for a 4% share in the venture.

Once the deal is completed, LiveWire will become the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company in USA, with an estimated post-money valuation of $2.3 billion.

With a number of products in LiveWire’s pipeline, KYMCO’s entry should help the brand crack the Eurasian markets where it has a strong footing. Harley Davidson says that LiveWire will benefit from the engineering expertise, manufacturing footprint, distribution, supply chain infrastructure and global logistics capabilities of both Harley-Davidson and KYMCO. Additionally, KYMCO is already manufacturing and selling electric scooters in Eurasian markets, and perhaps, these could be tweaked, rebranded and sold under the LiveWire brand.