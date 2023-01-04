ADVERTISEMENT

Harley-Davidson Sportster line-up to expand

January 04, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

Team Autocar

Harley-Davidson will expand its Sportster lineup with a new model, the Nightster S, making it the third liquid-cooled model in the current Sportster lineup. Additionally, Harley-Davidson will celebrate its 120th birthday this year and as part of the celebrations, the manufacturer will introduce a slew of special editions across its Softail and Touring model line-ups. These models will feature special colour schemes and cosmetic touches, but will be mechanically identical to the standard models.

The Nightster S is not a part of the 120th Anniversary edition and it is akin to what the Low Rider S is to the standard Low Rider. The Nightster S features an all-black bodywork with retro Harley-Davidson badges, similar to the Forty Eight Special and reminds one of the AMF-owned era Harley-Davidson bikes of the ‘70s. The Nightster S features bronze-coloured cast alloy rims which feature a different design to the standard Nightster. The pillion seat and footpegs seen on the Nightster S are also different to those on the Nightster. This is likely to be a cosmetic job only, with no mechanical changes expected.

The Touring model line-up will feature four models which will get the 120th anniversary treatment with the Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special, Ultra Limited and CVO Road Glide Limited. Of these bikes, only the CVO Road Glide Limited uses the 1,917cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine while the the rest use the same Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine as the aforementioned Softail models.

