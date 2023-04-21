Harley-Davidson showcases X 500

April 21, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

The second product of the Harley-Davidson and QJMotor collaboration — the X 500 — has broken cover. Last month, the smaller of the two offerings, the X 350, was revealed.

The HD X 500 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 500cc, parallel-twin engine making 47.5hp and 46Nm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This, with the smaller X 350, are the only two bikes in the iconic American bikemaker’s line-up to not feature a V-twin engine. Interestingly, these figures as well as the bore and stroke figures of 69mm x 66.8mm, respectively, are identical to the Benelli Leoncino 500. The main frame and the swingarm on the X 500 also appear to be similar to the ones found on the Leoncino.

Suspension duties on the X 500 are handled by a 50mm USD fork and monoshock, both of which are preload and rebound adjustable. A particularly handy feature is the remote preload adjuster for the rear monoshock. The X 500 has cast alloy wheels sized 120/70-ZR17 (front) and 160/60-ZR17 (rear), shod with Maxxis Supermaxx ST rubber. With the 13-litre fuel tank fully brimmed, the X 500 weighs in at 208 kg, making it substantially heavier than something that is a segment above, such as the Kawasaki Z650RS.

The silhouette that the X 500 cuts loosely resembles the Benelli Leoncino 500, although the Harley does have its own distinct flair. The tail-light integrated into the rear indicators is a very Harley touch as is the ‘chopped’ design of the rear fender. This is certainly a pleasing machine to look at with its clean, uncluttered lines and neo-retro design language.

The Harley-Davidson X 500 is a relatively simple machine and does not feature any riding aids outside of dual-channel ABS, although it does get all-LED lighting. Instrumentation is handled by a simple digi-analogue cluster, much like the smaller X 350.

Currently, the Harley-Davidson X 500 is only being sold in China and while it might be sold in other international markets at a future date, India will get the motorcycle jointly developed by Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp.

