Harley Davidson recalls Pan America 1250

Harley Davidson has issued a recall for the Pan America 1250 over a seat base failure issue. The recall affects 2,689 units of the motorcycle built between March 8 and October 13, including units sold in India.

The issue stems from the rear seat base not being installed properly. This seat base also incorporates the rear grab handle, and there is a possibility that the base could fracture. Motorcycles that are recalled will be fitted with a new seat base.

The Pan America is an adventure bike that represents a departure from the norm for Harley-Davidson. It runs a liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 152hp and the bike comes with a vast assortment of electronic features and rider assists.