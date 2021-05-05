Motoring

Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 price revealed

MY21 Pan America Photography  

The new Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is priced from ₹16.90 lakh in India, an official statement by the brand has revealed. The adventure bike will be available in two variants, with the higher-spec Pan America Special costing ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings are currently open. The Pan America 1250 is a complete departure from the manufacturer’s traditional cruiser portfolio though Harley-Davidson has injected its own flavour to the conventional ADV design.

Powering the bike is a new 1,252cc, V-twin engine dubbed the Revolution Max. The unit makes 150hp at 9,000rpm and 128Nm at 6,750rpm and features tech such as a DOHC four-valve head and variable valve timing. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Braking duties are handled by a new radial monoblock four-piston caliper with twin 320mm discs up front and a 280mm disc at the back. The bike gets a fully-adjustable Showa 47mm USD fork and monoshock, and runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.

In addition to the above features, the Special variant gets adaptive ride height (as an optional extra), adaptive headlights and tyre pressure monitoring.

