Harley-Davidson to introduce LiveWire EV sub-brand

Harley-Davidson has announced the creation of a dedicated EV sub-brand called LiveWire — the same name as the company’s first electric bike revealed in 2018.

Harley-Davidson says its new all-electric brand will redefine “electric, delivering the best experience for the urban rider.” The first LiveWire-branded motorcycle is scheduled to launch globally on July 8, 2021, and will be showcased at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9, 2021.

LiveWire will draw on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson, capitalising on a decade of learnings in the EV sector. The manufacturer says that, while the initial focus will remain on the urban market, the plan is to be a pioneer in the electric motorcycle space and beyond.

Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson said, “With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future.”

LiveWire will work with participating dealers from the Harley-Davidson network as an independent brand and feature an innovative go-to-market model that will blend digital and physical retail formats. In addition, there will be dedicated showrooms in select locations, starting from California.