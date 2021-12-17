Gurpratap Boparai resigns as MD of Skoda VW India

Gurpratap Boparai, will step down from his position as the managing director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) from January 1. The chairman of SAVWIPL, Christian Cahn von Seelen, will take interim charge with Boparai’s successor to be announced shortly.

“It has been my honour and privilege to lead this fantastic team at SAVWIPL. This was a difficult decision. I thank Thomas Schaefer, Christian Cahn von Seelen and the team at HQ for their support and commitment to the India operations. The India 2.0 project was executed on time, thanks to their endeavours in prioritising the Indian operations, especially in the face of the recent supply chain disruptions,” said Boparai, who had taken charge as MD of Skoda Auto India in April 2018.

He managed the merger of three VW Group entities — Volkswagen India, Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen Group Sales India — to form SAVWIPL. VW Group’s 1 billion Euro ‘India 2.0’ project was executed under his leadership, giving rise to products like the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun, with the Skoda Slavia and a VW sedan in the coming months.

Thomas Schaefer, chairman, Skoda Auto, said, “It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap. We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I am confident that the leadership team which successfully executed the India 2.0 project under him is well equipped to take the company to the next level, in line with our India strategy.”