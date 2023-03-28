Gogoro 2, 2 Plus homologated in India

March 28, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

After establishing its pilot battery swapping project in India a few months ago and inking a deal with Metalman Auto for manufacturing its electric scooters, Taiwanese battery-swapping giant, Gogoro, has now homologated its 2 and 2 Plus e-scooters in India.

The highlight of the e-scooters is the swappable battery pack that powers them. In time, Gogoro plans to expand its battery swapping capabilities in the country, making recharging a matter of minutes — not hours — as is the case with a fixed battery.

As per the official homologation document, the Gogoro 2 has a claimed range of 85km, while the 2 Plus has a slightly higher 94km range (range numbers are as per IDC). The 2 has a slightly higher claimed peak power figure of 7.2kW as compared to the 6.4kW figure of the 2 Plus. The 2 Plus can manage the sprint to 50kph from a standing start in 4.2s, with Super Boost mode activated, which drops slightly to 5.2s without it.

However, the numbers in the homologation document and on Gogoro’s website differ slightly, and there is no official claimed peak power figure available on the website as well. It remains to be seen what the actual specs of the scooter turn out to be.

Another feature that is not seen on any high-speed e-scooter is the usage of a chain final drive on the Gogoro 2 Plus. Internationally, the 2 Plus scooter is also available with ABS and it remains to be seen whether that variant makes its way here. Switchgear is pretty conventional and the Gogoro 2 Plus e-scooter can be seen sporting a negative LCD dash on the international website and it can be expected to be the same on the Indian scooters too.

Considering the performance and range numbers of the Gogoro 2 and 2 Plus e-scooters as well as the existing premium positioning of the brand in Taiwan, the company’s offerings are expected to carry a premium price tag upon launch (depending on the level of localisation the company is able to achieve). Rivals will include other premium e-scooters in the market from the likes of Ola, Ather, TVS, Bajaj, Vida and River.