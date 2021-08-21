Genesis GV60 EV crossover revealed

Hyundai’s luxury arm, Genesis, has unveiled the GV60 as its first EV based on Hyundai’s advanced E-GMP architecture for EVs, which is also used by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the forthcoming Kia EV6.

The GV60 will sit below the GV70 and GV80 in Genesis’ SUV line-up and will be the brand’s second EV in the European market, following the electric version of the G80 sedan.

The GV60 has an SUV-coupé side profile, with clean bodywork enabled by pop-out door handles and video cameras in place of wing mirrors. It showcases a new evolution of Genesis’ design language, with the ‘Two Lines’ lights at both sides of a flush front end that features a revamped version of the firm’s logo. The lower portion of the front features a large grille that Genesis says is intended to both, emphasis dynamic performance and aid cooling. There is also a ‘clamshell’ bonnet. The rear of the car features a fixed wing at the tail end of the coupé-like roofline.

Inside, a twin-screen digital display dominates the dashboard, while a large central console houses both, storage space and key vehicle controls, similar to the Ioniq 5 and EV6. The automatic transmission is controlled by a ‘Crystal Sphere’. The cabin images released by Genesis also shows an unusual blue colour scheme.

Genesis has not yet disclosed any technical details for the GV60, but it will likely be closely matched to the Ioniq 5 and EV6. That means that it could be offered with both, 58kWh and 77.8kWh batteries, with the larger-capacity option offering a range of more than 480km. Single-motor, rear-wheel-drive models will likely be offered with 169hp and 217hp, while a twin-motor, four-wheel-drive model will offer 305hp.