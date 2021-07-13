Fuel efficiency and an upgraded style

Is the refreshed Jeep Compass Model S petrol a good replacement for the Ford EcoSport AT petrol?

VC Shridhar, Bengaluru

The refreshed Compass is a good replacement for the EcoSport as it is several classes above and offers a far more upmarket experience. However, the Compass petrol is not particularly fuel efficient and overall maintenance costs are higher than the EcoSport. Otherwise, it is a great upgrade and a joy to drive as well.

I have just sold my Mahindra TUV300 and wish to buy a 6- or 7-seater model. I want to continue with Mahindra and would like to know when they will launch the XUV700. If not the XUV700, which is better between the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari?

Aritra Majumder, Kolkata

If you are happy with the Mahindra brand, then we advise you to wait for the XUV700, which we expect to be launched in the coming months. While we haven’t driven the XUV700 yet, what we know is that it will be a completely new-generation vehicle, with strong engines, a next-generation infotainment system, and will be packed with features.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in