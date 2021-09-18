Fuel and money matters

I am buying the Kia Sonet HTX, but am confused between the 1.0 turbo-petrol iMT and 1.5 diesel MT. Price difference between the two is low and the diesel has better mileage than the petrol. My monthly running will be approximately 1,000-1,100km.

Rakesh Sharma, Rohru

We feel the 1.5 diesel Sonet is a better choice than the 1.0 turbo-petrol because its smooth torque delivery makes it nicer to drive. Its overall refinement is surprisingly on par if not better than the petrol. Also, the diesel will be more fuel efficient, and you will get better range too for long trips. The only advantage of the 1.0 turbo-petrol is that it is an iMT, which is more convenient in traffic. If you do not mind a manual, however, go for the 1.5 diesel Sonet.

