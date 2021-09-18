Q&A with Hormazd Motoring

Fuel and money matters

I am buying the Kia Sonet HTX, but am confused between the 1.0 turbo-petrol iMT and 1.5 diesel MT. Price difference between the two is low and the diesel has better mileage than the petrol. My monthly running will be approximately 1,000-1,100km.

Rakesh Sharma, Rohru

We feel the 1.5 diesel Sonet is a better choice than the 1.0 turbo-petrol because its smooth torque delivery makes it nicer to drive. Its overall refinement is surprisingly on par if not better than the petrol. Also, the diesel will be more fuel efficient, and you will get better range too for long trips. The only advantage of the 1.0 turbo-petrol is that it is an iMT, which is more convenient in traffic. If you do not mind a manual, however, go for the 1.5 diesel Sonet.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2021 5:41:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/motoring/fuel-and-money-matters/article36534307.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY