Four wheelers worth waiting for

I am considering the newly-launched Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d. Should I buy it or wait for the new-generation BMW X1? What are the pros and cons of both cars?

Rohit Agarwal, Surat

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d is a well-rounded compact luxury SUV and oozes big-Merc extravagance, courtesy its well-appointed interiors. The 2.0-litre diesel is quite punchy too and won’t leave you wanting for more power. The BMW X1 may be the better driver’s car, but it doesn’t feel as plush as the Merc. The next-generation BMW X1 is still quite far away, so our advice would be to go for the GLA.

I own a 2013 Mahindra XUV500 and want to replace it. I want to buy a 7-seater SUV within a budget of ₹20-25 lakh. Between the Hector Plus and Safari, I prefer the latter because of the more comfortable seating position of the third row. The upcoming 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is also generating a lot of excitement. Should I wait for it or go ahead with the Safari?

Sushil Kumar, New Delhi

You are right, the third row of the Safari is far more spacious than the Hector Plus, which is best for two small children in the rear. We too are excited about the new XUV500, which will be called the XUV700 now. We believe it will come with strong petrol and diesel engines, as well as automatic gearboxes for both. It will also have an all-new infotainment system, lots of features and the space too will be generous. Yes, it’s worth waiting for the XUV700, which should be launched by September.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in