Ford recalls BS6 diesels of select models

Team AutocarJuly 30, 2022 15:43 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 15:43 IST

Ford may have wrapped up its operations in India, but the brand continues to offer service, parts and warranty support. Ford has now issued a recall for select BS6 diesel models of the EcoSport, Figo, Aspire and Freestyle over issues with emission norms compliance.

Ford has cited issues with compliance to emission norms and efficiency of the diesel particulate filter (DPF) as the reason for the recall. It has also listed ‘oil life related issues’, which could require corrective measure.

If affected, the vehicle will be updated with a new catalytic converter as well as a new exhaust gas O2 sensor. The catalytic converter will be recalibrated on vehicles that were updated with a new unit in the last recall for BS6 diesel vehicles issued in September 2021. All affected models will also be updated with the latest firmware for the electronic control unit (ECU).

The upgrade will be carried out free of cost on all vehicles and owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted directly by Ford via mail or call. Customers themselves can also check if their vehicle has been affected by entering the 17-digit VIN number of their vehicle here. Affected owners must fix an appointment with their nearest service centre at the earliest.

All four models affected by the recall were powered by the same 100hp, 215Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine. Ford had confirmed it would retain 90% of its service network, which means reaching out to a service centre will not be an issue for customers.

