Ford Ranger Raptor to get V6 powertrain

Ford’s hardcore Ranger Raptor pickup, which had a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, has swapped it out for a more powerful petrol V6 and undergone a redesign influenced by the F-150 Raptor.

This will be the first version of the fourth-generation Ranger to go on sale in Europe, with deliveries getting underway in late summer. The standard truck, revealed last year, will follow suit by the end of this year.

There is a new 284hp, 489Nm, 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V6, and although Ford has yet to reveal performance figures, the new Raptor is expected to comfortably outpace the previous version, which did 0-100kph in 10.1sec. However, the current 2.0-litre diesel engine will also be made available in the Raptor from next year.

A ‘race-bred’ anti-lag system, similar to that used by Ford’s GT supercar and Focus ST hot hatch, keeps the turbos spinning for three seconds after lift-off, to enable the driver to get back on the power sooner. The turbos are also mapped to start spinning at different times in each of the gearbox’s 10 ratios to give the straightest acceleration curve.

As with the previous Raptor, modifications go well beyond the powertrain. The chassis has been revised to enhance off-road performance and durability, with new mounts and reinforcements throughout, including extended-travel suspension featuring lower-friction 2.5-inch live-valve Fox dampers and a 2.3mm-thick steel bash plate that is twice the size of the standard Ranger’s.

The Raptor also gets a new electronically controlled two-speed transfer case, a locking differential at the front and rear and a total of seven driving modes — three for the road and four for rough terrain.

The visual enhancements extend to a bespoke grille with massive badging, flared wheel arches, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tyres and an array of aero-enhancing styling cues. Inside, the Raptor comes with jet fighter-inspired seats, orange trim accents and stitching, and magnesium paddle shifters.