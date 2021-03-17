Ford launches EcoSport SE

17 March 2021 12:25 IST

Ford has launched a new EcoSport SE priced at ₹10.49 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel.

In terms of equipment, the EcoSport SE packs in most of the kit available in the fully-loaded S variant including automatic HID headlamps, a sunroof, Ford’s 8.0-inch SYNC3 touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, tyre pressure monitor, six airbags and more.

