Ford Endeavour Sport launched at ₹35.10 lakh

Ford has launched a new Sport variant of the Endeavour, based on the fully-loaded Titanium+ 4x4 trim of the seven-seat SUV. Priced at a premium of ₹65,000, the Endeavour Sport features blacked-out cosmetic elements to the SUV’s exterior in a bid to give the SUV a sportier look.

Compared to the standard Endeavour, the Sport gets a raft of cosmetic changes to the exterior. Starting from up front, the headlamps now get a smoked finish, the three-slat chrome grille has been replaced by a new gloss black grille with a honeycomb pattern, the skid plate too is now finished in black and all of the chrome detailing too has been darkened. The blacked-out theme carries on to the sides as well, with the new alloy wheels, roof rails, fender vents and wing mirrors also finished in black. Around the back, too, the silver and chrome trim has been blacked out.

The Endeavour Sport is available in a choice of three colours, Absolute Black, Diffused Silver and Diamond White.

Moving to the cabin, there is no notable change here, and the dual-tone, beige-and-grey interiors continue as before.

Powering the SUV is the familiar 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox as standard; there is no manual option. All-wheel drive is standard.