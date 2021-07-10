Ford Endeavour now available in two trim levels

Ford has revised the variant list of the Endeavour with the SUV now only available in two trim levels — Titanium+ and Sport. The previously available entry-level Titanium 4x2 trim has been discontinued. Prices for the SUV now start from ₹33.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Compared to the Titanium+, the now-discontinued Endeavour Titanium 4x2 was about ₹ 3.81 lakh more affordable, but notably missed out on features such as a panoramic sunroof, 8-way electronically adjustable passenger seat, power-folding third row seat, and one-touch up/down power windows. It also missed out on safety features such as driver knee airbag, front parking sensors and semi-auto parallel park assist.

While the price difference between the Titanium and Titanium+ variants is justified, the former certainly kept the Endeavour a lot more accessible and affordable.

Meanwhile, the Titanium+ is a fully loaded trim and comes with all of the above mentioned features. It also gets the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands-free powered tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, and connected car tech. The Titanium+ trim is also offered with the option of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains.

The Sport trim is based on the Titanium+ 4x4 trim and comes fully loaded with all the bells and whistles on offer with the Endeavor. It, however, distinguishes itself with certain exterior visual enhancements in black over the standard Titanium+ trim.

Under the hood, the Ford Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 170hp and 420Nm of torque. The engine solely comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers can choose between 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains only with the Titanium+ trim.