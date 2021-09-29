Force’s new Gurkha launched

The new Force Gurkha has been launched at ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Though the SUV was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, Force revealed the production-spec model only recently. Bookings for the new off-roader have officially begun and deliveries will commence from October 15.

The new Gurkha looks similar to the previous model despite the entire body shell being new. However, there are some key changes over the older model, such as the new grille, bumpers, light clusters, larger rear windows that Force calls ‘panoramic windows’ and a larger rear wind-shield.

Stepping inside, the dashboard design is new with Force Motors adding a number of features to further up the new Gurkha’s appeal. Equipment on offer includes a new touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth support, tilt and telescopic adjust steering, individual armrests for the rear seats, USB charging sockets for all four occupants, power windows, central locking, air-conditioning, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps and cornering lamps. The Gurkha even gets a snorkel as standard from the factory.

In terms of safety features, the Gurkha complies with all the current regulations with dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors and even a tyre pressure monitoring system. The rear seats are also front facing captain seats, though they only come with a lap-style seat belt.

Powering the new Gurkha is an upgraded version of the old model’s 2.6-litre, diesel engine that produces 91hp and 250Nm. This engine comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, though there is no option for an auto box. As before, the new Gurkha also gets four-wheel drive with low range and manual locking front and rear differentials.

While the suspension set-up remains unchanged compared to the previous model, Force claims it has been retuned for improved ride quality. It also states that the new Gurkha can traverse slopes with a grade of up to 35% and has a wading depth of 700mm, owing to the snorkel.