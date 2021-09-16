Force reveals new Gurkha; launch on September 27

Force Motors has revealed the production-spec Gurkha. Previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the new Gurkha is set to be launched on September 27 with deliveries to start on October 15.

The new Gurkha’s design is similar to the outgoing model though the entire body shell is new. Noticeable styling changes include a new grille, bumpers, light clusters, larger windows for rear passengers and a larger rear windshield to aid visibility. As before, Gurkha retains a standard fit snorkel as well to add to show its off-roading intent. The cabin though, gets more notable changes with a new dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system and front facing second row captain seats.

Compared to the car from the Auto Expo 2020, the production SUV gets a few cosmetic differences such as the front grille, some badging and a more subdued single tone grey cabin in place of the Expo car’s dual-tone interior.

While Gurkha now sits on a new ladder-frame chassis, it still carries forward the engine from its predecessor, albeit, upgraded to BS6. The old 2.6-litre diesel now puts out 91hp and 250Nm and is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The erstwhile Gurkha Xtreme’s 140hp 2.2-litre diesel has been dropped. As before, the Gurkha gets a four-wheel drive with low range and manual locking front and rear differentials.

Its suspension set-up too, remains unchanged with independent double wishbones up front and a multilink set-up at the rear. Howver, the company says it has been retuned for improved ride quality.

There is also more by way of features within the cabin. Equipment on offer includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, individual armrests for the rear seats, USB charging sockets for all four occupants, front power windows, central locking, air-conditioning, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps and cornering lamps.

On the safety front, Gurkha complies with the current regulations and provides dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a tyre pressure monitoring system.